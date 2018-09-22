ATC Coin (ATCC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $24,293.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $24,293.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00898581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001315 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00023626 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001430 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 205,905,762 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

