Ashland Global (ASH) Given a $95.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) has been given a $95.00 price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of ASH opened at $85.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Ashland Global had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 2,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $193,647.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,341.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,243,000 after purchasing an additional 50,333 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,454,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,745,000 after purchasing an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 174.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,249,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,179,000 after purchasing an additional 794,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 927,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

