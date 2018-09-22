Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lessened its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,869.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABG. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,500 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $112,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 10,616 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $793,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,438 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

