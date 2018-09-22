Arista Networks (ANET) PT Set at $350.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $282.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Arista Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Arista Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.05.

Arista Networks stock opened at $269.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $177.92 and a 12-month high of $313.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.43. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $519.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 64,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.94, for a total value of $19,809,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $30,059.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,488.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,737 shares of company stock valued at $64,754,382 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

