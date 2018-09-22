Argonaut 22 Llc Sells 100,000 Shares of CarGurus Inc (CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) major shareholder Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $5,211,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Argonaut 22 Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 20th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $5,171,000.00.

On Friday, September 14th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $5,215,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $5,098,000.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $4,854,000.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $4,776,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $4,901,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 28th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $4,989,000.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,947,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 100,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $4,960,000.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, Argonaut 22 Llc sold 27,814 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $1,399,878.62.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 430.17. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. CarGurus had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.84 million. analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Interstate Bank raised its position in CarGurus by 100,560.0% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. JMP Securities upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

