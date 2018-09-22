Argent Trust Co Takes Position in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 133.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 13.7% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 543,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,153,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 615,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after acquiring an additional 239,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upgraded Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Macquarie downgraded Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TD Securities set a $93.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

NYSE FNV opened at $63.95 on Friday. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.45 and a beta of -0.19.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

