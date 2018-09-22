Argent Trust Co Acquires Shares of 5,745 National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,486,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,199,000 after purchasing an additional 210,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,363,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,067,000 after purchasing an additional 335,811 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,230,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,674,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 765,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other National Instruments news, Director James J. Truchard sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $734,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,445,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $67,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 366,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,534,748.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 596,835 shares of company stock valued at $27,085,726. Corporate insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $48.68 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.