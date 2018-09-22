Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 87.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.54. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 8.85%. equities research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

