Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.38.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 28.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 377.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 29,005 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,044,470.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,506.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,539 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,000 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 370.5% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 447,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 352,300 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 641,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 187,030 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

