Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARCT. WBB Securities raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.06.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $9.80 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.19% of Arcturus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, develops nucleic acid medicines to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics.

