Aragon Reaches Market Cap of $26.53 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Aragon has a market cap of $26.53 million and $310,843.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00013970 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, AirSwap and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00283833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00153389 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000206 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009184 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.06695308 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,261,834 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon’s official website is aragon.one

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bitfinex, GOPAX, Liqui, Bittrex, AirSwap and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

