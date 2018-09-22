AquariusCoin (ARCO) Price Up 3.8% This Week

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. AquariusCoin has a market capitalization of $89,869.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AquariusCoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036742 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000920 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,074.69 or 3.30824195 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011426 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 113.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00190000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin (ARCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 1,928,959 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

AquariusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AquariusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

