Aqua America Inc (WTR) Holdings Raised by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,255 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,406,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,180,000 after acquiring an additional 319,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,071,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,553,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,088,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 67,367 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 10.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 917,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,290,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua America alerts:

NYSE:WTR opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.33. Aqua America Inc has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $39.55.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.73 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.97%. Aqua America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aqua America in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Aqua America in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aqua America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.