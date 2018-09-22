Applegreen PLC (APGN) Declares Dividend of €0.01

Applegreen PLC (LON:APGN) announced a dividend on Friday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of APGN stock remained flat at $GBX 538 ($7.01) during trading hours on Friday. Applegreen has a twelve month low of GBX 380 ($4.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 546 ($7.11).

Get Applegreen alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.82) price objective on shares of Applegreen in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Applegreen plc operates as a petrol forecourt retailer in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Retail Ireland, Retail UK, and Retail USA. It sells fuel, food, and other groceries through its aCafe and Bakewell brands, as well as other international brands, such as Burger King, Subway, Costa Coffee, Greggs, Lavazza, Chopstix, Freshii, and 7-Eleven.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Applegreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applegreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.