Apple (AAPL) Receives Sell Rating from New Street Research

New Street Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.53.

Shares of AAPL opened at $217.66 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $1,081.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,140 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.98, for a total transaction of $3,039,817.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,563.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,400 shares of company stock worth $81,052,754. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

