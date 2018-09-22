Apollo Medical (AMEH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (OTCMKTS:AMEH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMEH opened at $16.61 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Apollo Medical (OTCMKTS:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 33,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $512,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warren Hosseinion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $495,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,480.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,267,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,797 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 301,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care. The Company operates in healthcare delivery segment. Its operations include Hospitalists, which include its contracted physicians focusing on the delivery of medical care to hospitalized patients; an accountable care organization (ACO), which focuses on providing care to Medicare fee-for-service patients; an independent practice association (IPA), which contracts with physicians and provides care to Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and dual-eligible patients on a risk- and value-based fee basis; approximately three clinics, which it owns or operates, and which provide specialty care in the greater Los Angeles area, and Palliative care, home health and hospice services, which include its at-home and end-of-life services.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.