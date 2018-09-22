Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (ANH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:ANH opened at $4.81 on Friday. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 20.90 and a quick ratio of 20.90. The stock has a market cap of $466.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.04.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

