Antibe Therapeutics Inc (ATE) Insider Purchases C$13,000.00 in Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) insider Scott Wilson Curtis acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

Shares of CVE ATE opened at C$0.30 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.79.

Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.30 million. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.01% and a negative return on equity of 130.60%.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

