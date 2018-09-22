ANSYS (ANSS) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
ANSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $182.48 on Friday. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $190.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $461,327.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $657,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,350 shares of company stock worth $8,694,511. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,507,000 after buying an additional 997,328 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 135,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after buying an additional 40,158 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
