ANSYS (ANSS) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $182.48 on Friday. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $190.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $461,327.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $657,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,350 shares of company stock worth $8,694,511. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,507,000 after buying an additional 997,328 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 135,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after buying an additional 40,158 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

