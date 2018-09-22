Anglo American plc (AAL) Receives GBX 1,911.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,911.67 ($24.90).

AAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,750 ($22.80) to GBX 1,725 ($22.47) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($26.83) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,659 ($21.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,589.02 ($12,490.58). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 95,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,700 ($22.14), for a total transaction of £1,630,776 ($2,124,236.03). Insiders have purchased a total of 597 shares of company stock valued at $989,078 over the last quarter.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,760.80 ($22.94) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 950.10 ($12.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,870 ($24.36).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 2.22%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

