Andra AP fonden Raises Position in CME Group Inc (CME)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in CME Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,167,000 after acquiring an additional 84,701 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 167,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 102,052 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 355.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME opened at $175.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $132.33 and a 12-month high of $177.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In other CME Group news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 260 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $42,424.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,509 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,864,573.09. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,508,292.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,188 shares of company stock worth $4,934,232. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $184.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.36.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.