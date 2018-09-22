Andra AP fonden Purchases New Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 142,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,000. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.09% of Voya Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 167,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 115,715 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,094,000.

VOYA opened at $50.50 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, June 4th. Barclays started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

