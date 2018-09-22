Andra AP fonden Lowers Stake in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5,960.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.95 million. Ventas had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 75.96%.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “$57.33” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,794,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 775,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,956,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $822,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

