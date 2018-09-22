Analyzing Zscaler (ZS) and Its Peers

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Zscaler to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler N/A N/A N/A Zscaler Competitors 1.12% 97.69% 4.69%

This table compares Zscaler and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $190.17 million -$33.64 million -129.45 Zscaler Competitors $2.00 billion $177.09 million -3.69

Zscaler’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zscaler. Zscaler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zscaler and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 0 8 2 1 2.36 Zscaler Competitors 223 934 1593 70 2.54

Zscaler presently has a consensus price target of $35.86, indicating a potential downside of 10.63%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 0.32%. Given Zscaler’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zscaler has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of Zscaler shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zscaler rivals beat Zscaler on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

