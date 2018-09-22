Analyzing WMIH (WMIH) & Its Competitors

WMIH (NASDAQ: WMIH) is one of 30 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare WMIH to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WMIH and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million $25.88 million 133.00 WMIH Competitors $4.31 billion $615.35 million 18.00

WMIH’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WMIH. WMIH is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares WMIH and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 229.93% 18.08% 3.40% WMIH Competitors 12.06% -58.79% -6.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of WMIH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of WMIH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

WMIH has a beta of -1.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WMIH’s rivals have a beta of 1.44, indicating that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WMIH and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 2 0 3 0 2.20 WMIH Competitors 189 775 1012 48 2.45

WMIH presently has a consensus target price of $1.66, indicating a potential upside of 24.81%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 13.77%. Given WMIH’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WMIH is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

WMIH rivals beat WMIH on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About WMIH

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

