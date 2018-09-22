Analyzing Trivago (TRVG) & Zynga (ZNGA)

Trivago (NASDAQ: ZNGA) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trivago and Zynga’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trivago $1.17 billion 1.81 -$14.10 million ($0.06) -100.33 Zynga $861.39 million 3.91 $26.63 million $0.03 130.67

Zynga has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trivago. Trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynga, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trivago and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trivago -6.05% -7.00% -5.44% Zynga 4.04% 2.37% 1.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trivago and Zynga, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trivago 2 8 1 0 1.91 Zynga 2 1 7 0 2.50

Trivago currently has a consensus price target of $9.27, indicating a potential upside of 54.03%. Zynga has a consensus price target of $4.84, indicating a potential upside of 23.58%. Given Trivago’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Trivago is more favorable than Zynga.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Zynga shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Trivago has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zynga beats Trivago on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2017, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 1.8 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia, Inc.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

