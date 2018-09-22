Analyzing C&J Energy Services (CJ) and Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

C&J Energy Services (OTCMKTS: SUBCY) and Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services 0 6 8 0 2.57 Subsea 7 2 0 2 0 2.00

C&J Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 63.96%. Given C&J Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe C&J Energy Services is more favorable than Subsea 7.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C&J Energy Services and Subsea 7’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services $1.64 billion 0.92 $22.45 million ($0.14) -158.29 Subsea 7 $3.99 billion 1.17 $454.80 million $1.27 11.22

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than C&J Energy Services. C&J Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subsea 7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares C&J Energy Services and Subsea 7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services 5.56% 7.52% 6.16% Subsea 7 5.95% 4.25% 3.18%

Risk & Volatility

C&J Energy Services has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of C&J Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Subsea 7 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of C&J Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support Services segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and well servicing rigs that are primarily used for the routine repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; artificial lift applications; and other special well site services, such as fishing, contract labor, and tool rental services for the completion and workover of oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 S.A. operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; life of field services, such as inspection, repair, maintenance, integrity management, and remote intervention of subsea infrastructure; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines; hook-up services; and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms in shallow water. In addition, it operates heavy lifting vessels and oil and gas structures; and installs offshore wind farm foundations, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities. It has a fleet of 35 vessels; 2 vessels under construction; and 166 ROVs. Subsea 7 S.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

