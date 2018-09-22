Analysts Set Lennar Co. (LEN) Target Price at $72.40

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Lennar news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,795.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 27,595 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 83,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 11.81. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.13. Lennar had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

