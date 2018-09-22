Analysts Set Euronav NV (EURN) Target Price at $9.96

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Euronav from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of EURN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. 300,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. analysts expect that Euronav will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the second quarter worth $52,471,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Euronav by 1,003,395.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,883,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 43.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,357,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Euronav by 1,778.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 987,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 935,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Euronav by 1,107.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 653,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 599,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction.

