Analysts Set ArcelorMittal SA (MT) Price Target at $36.50

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MT. UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 4th.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,005,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,370. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 12.62%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,093,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 16.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth $6,266,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 925,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

