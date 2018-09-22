Analysts Set American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) Price Target at $16.14

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOBC. ValuEngine raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Wedbush set a $15.00 price target on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Cowen downgraded American Outdoor Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Robert H. Brust bought 4,240 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $62,879.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,387.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOBC opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $854.45 million, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $138.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.85%. research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

