Analysts Set $50.00 Price Target for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $50.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.83 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 232 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Sidoti set a $56.00 price objective on Schweitzer-Mauduit International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

NYSE SWM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. 244,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,537. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 54.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWM. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,571,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,809,000 after acquiring an additional 220,380 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 463.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 190,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 156,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,083,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

