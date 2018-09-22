Analysts Issue Forecasts for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q1 2019 Earnings (AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 million, a P/E ratio of -200.83 and a beta of 0.04. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

In other news, major shareholder William A. Richardson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 253,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 245,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.