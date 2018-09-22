Analysts Expect Deere & Company (DE) Will Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report earnings per share of $2.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the lowest is $2.33. Deere & Company posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $118,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 158.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.81. 2,511,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $122.39 and a 1 year high of $175.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

