Analysts Expect Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) will announce sales of $126.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Continental Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.70 million and the highest is $132.00 million. Continental Building Products reported sales of $116.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will report full year sales of $525.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $514.40 million to $536.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $556.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $528.60 million to $575.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Continental Building Products.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBPX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE CBPX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.85. 416,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,196. Continental Building Products has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Continental Building Products news, SVP Dennis Romps sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Building Products by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Building Products (CBPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.