Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.82.

Shares of PM traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.75. 12,782,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $115.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 25th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

