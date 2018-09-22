Analysts Anticipate National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will post $74.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.55 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $71.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $295.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $294.20 million to $297.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $313.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $322.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.80 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 53.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on National Health Investors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price target on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,026,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,676,000 after purchasing an additional 182,378 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 12.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 39.8% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 625,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 178,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NHI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.46. The company had a trading volume of 353,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,499. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

