Analysts Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) to Announce $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.00). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.40.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Russell R. French sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $502,745.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $164,271.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,676,445.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 497.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,921. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.27.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,362 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

