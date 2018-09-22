Analysts Anticipate J2 Global Inc (JCOM) to Announce $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. J2 Global reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J2 Global.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $287.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCOM. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

J2 Global stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.39. 1,014,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,816. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J2 Global’s payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $263,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,822,942.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,457 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $199,434.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,509 shares of company stock worth $1,042,107. Insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.