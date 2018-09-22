Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) to Post $0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $1,317,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristine Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,030,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,985 shares of company stock worth $9,239,240 over the last 90 days. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,310,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,212 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34,136.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 466,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 465,627 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,929,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,384,000 after purchasing an additional 360,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 850.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 244,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

