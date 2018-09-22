Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages predict that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $197,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $371,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 64.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,636,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,248,000 after buying an additional 2,980,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,585,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,877 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,984,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,544,000 after purchasing an additional 183,728 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $100,067,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,211,000 after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $70.72 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

