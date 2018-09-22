AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $1 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (ADC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 427,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,860,000 after buying an additional 47,590 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 491,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,920,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 13,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $727,415.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.77 per share, for a total transaction of $328,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 417,966 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,997.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,494 shares of company stock worth $1,067,618. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.26. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 43.90%. research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 481 properties, located in 44 states and containing approximately 9.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.