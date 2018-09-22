AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $1.31 Million Position in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,760,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,533,000 after acquiring an additional 122,240 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 7.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,745,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,186,000 after acquiring an additional 201,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NorthWestern by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,465,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,866,000 after acquiring an additional 88,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NorthWestern by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,803,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $59.14 on Friday. NorthWestern Corp has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.13.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.43. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $261.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “$58.28” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.