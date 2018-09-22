AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $1.22 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $212,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $213,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $242,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Generac by 30.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $303,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price target on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.23.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 875,986 shares in the company, valued at $48,363,187.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 9,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $493,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,125.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,548. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $57.97 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Generac had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

