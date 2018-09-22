Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Amkor Technology by 45.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,009 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 30.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,754,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after buying an additional 407,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

