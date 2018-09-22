American Software (AMSWA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMSWA. B. Riley downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th.

American Software stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. American Software has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $355.41 million, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.73.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. analysts expect that American Software will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Software news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $134,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $97,600.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,149,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,320,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,512,000 after buying an additional 143,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Software by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,095,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 40,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American Software by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 506,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

