American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.UN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th.

HOT.UN traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.16. 101,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,815. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. National Bank Financial raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.31.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a Canada-based limited partnership company that invests in hotel real estate properties primarily in the United States. The principal business of the Company is to issue units and to acquire and hold shares of the American Hotel Income Properties REIT Inc (U.S.

