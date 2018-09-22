American Express (AXP) Holdings Reduced by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 39,136 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 402,446 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after acquiring an additional 35,275 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,001 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $87.54 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $97.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 25,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $2,797,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,359.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $897,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.