American Campus Communities (ACC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

ACC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

ACC stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,835,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,878,000 after buying an additional 98,659 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

