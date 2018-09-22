AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 17th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMC. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

AMC stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.84.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. AMC Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.89%.

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $269,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,338.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda America Investment Holdi sold 75,826,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $138,005,007.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

